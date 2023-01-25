Khelo India Youth Games 2023 mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' was out for a fun day out in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the competition. The mascot tried a hand at cycling and cricket and hockey. People cheered on the mascot as it had fun as the theme song for Khelo India Youth Games 2023 played loudly in the background. The KIYG 2023 also has another mascot, whose name is Mowgli. Khelo India Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Date and Time: Know When and Where is Curtain Raiser Event of KIYG 5.0.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' Having Fun in Shivpuri:

