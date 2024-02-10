Durban's Super Giants are all set to face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of the SA20 2024 on Saturday, February 10. Ahead of that, DSG opener Matthew Breetzke reveals Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer. He pointed out how Kohli has performed so long and maintained his energy and intensity throughout. He called Kohli's ability to perform day in day out with the weight of expectations as 'incredible'. Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Neeraj Chopra and Yuvraj Singh for Their 'Kind Words' After Duo Chat About Cricket Legend During Laureus Ambassador's Meet (Watch Video).

Matthew Breetzke Reveals Virat Kohli As His Favourite Cricketer

Intensity. Passion. Hunger 🇿🇦🇮🇳 Breetzke 🤝 Kohli pic.twitter.com/HtmREDBWCQ — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) February 9, 2024

