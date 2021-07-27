Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar will pair up at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 for 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event in Shooting. The event will start 9:45 AM IST. Apart from them, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil will also represent India. DD Sports and Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

