Eldhose Paul would be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in the men's triple jump final event on Sunday, July 24. The event has a scheduled start of 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the event. Fans in India can also watch the live streaming of this event on the Sony Liv app.

