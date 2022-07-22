Indian jumper Eldhose Paul made his way to the final event of Men's Triple Jump here at the World Athletics Championships 2022 today. The triple jumper registered a personal best of 16.68m in the qualifying category and were among the best-12 in the event. He became the fourth Indian to reach the medal round at Oregon2022 after Annu Rani, Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav clinched their places in the final events.

Check the Tweet:

