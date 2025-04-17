Ahead of a jam-packed season of cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have unveiled the One-Day International (ODI), T20 International (T20I) and Test kits for men's and women's England national teams. Apart from the international jerseys, the ECB have also revealed England's official training kit, which will be dark maroon, while the ODI, T20I, and Test will be blue, red, and white colour, respectively. England begin their home summer with a one-off Test against touring Zimbabwe, which starts in May. Harry Brook Announced As New England Captain For ODIs and T20Is; Star England Batter to Succeed Jos Buttler.

ECB Unveils New England Kits

Fix up. Look sharp. 👌 There are four new kits available now for the summer 😎👇#EnglandCricket | #Castore — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 17, 2025

