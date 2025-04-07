Star England batter Harry Brook is announced by ECB as the new captain of the white-ball sides of England. Brook will lead the England ODI and T20I sides and will replace Jos Buttler, who was the captain of the white-ball teams of England since 2022 and recently stepped down from his post due to failures in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 26-year-old has been a key part of England’s white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most gifted batters across formats. Currently ranked number two in the ICC world batting rankings in Test cricket, Brook has spent the past year as vice-captain in both ODI and T20I formats. 'Great Sadness' Jos Buttler Reflects on Quitting England Cricket Team’s Captaincy Role After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Exit.

Harry Brook Announced As New England White-Ball Captain

CAPTAIN BROOK 🦜 Harry Brook is our new Men's ODI and IT20 captain! Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 7, 2025

