In a dramatic F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2025, which saw Drivers Standing leader Oscar Piastri crash out after a collision with teammate Lando Norris, Mercedes' George Russell came out with flying colours, to win his and the team's first P1 podium finish of the season. Russell started from pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix and maintained his lead until the end, with defending champion Max Verstappen on his heels in second place. 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli clinched his first-ever F1 podium finish, taking P3 and completing a memorable race for Mercedes. FIA and Formula One Announce Another 24-Round F1 2026 Season Starting With Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes Clinch P1 and P3

These two 🤩 George and Kimi share the podium for the first time! 👀#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/gmrgAGcttG — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2025

