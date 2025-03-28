In the second-last round of I-League 2024-25, fifth-placed Rajasthan United will host bottom-ranked Delhi FC on March 28. The Rajasthan United vs Delhi FC I-League football match will be held at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur and start at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan United vs Delhi FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 5 TV Channel in India. The viewing options for live streaming of Rajasthan vs Delhi will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25:Churchill Brothers Remain in Title Hunt With Win Against Dempo SC.

