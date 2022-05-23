AC Milan won the Serie A 2021-22 title with an emphatic 3-0 win over Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday, May 22. A brace from Olivier Giroud and Franck Jessie's strike helped the Rossoneri clinched the Scudetto.

