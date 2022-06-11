India rallied to win the second consecutive victory of their 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with 2-1 win over Afghanistan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, June 11. Sunil Chhetri gave India the lead in the 86th minute but Afghanistan levelled two minutes later through Zubayr Amiri. But Sahal Abdul Samad ensured that India got three points with a late goal in the extra time.

