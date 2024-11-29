Aizawl FC and SC Bengaluru are winless in the I League 2024-25 tournament so far after the first round of matches, while Aizawl FC secured a point with a draw in the opening match. The Aizawl FC vs SC Bengaluru match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on November 29. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizawl FC vs SC Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Aizawl FC vs SC Bengaluru will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Aizawl FC vs SC Bengaluru for I-League 2024-25 Season

