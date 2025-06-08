The England men's football team continued their winning run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers as they notched up a 1-0 win over Andorra in their Group K encounter in Barcelona. After a goalless first half, England managed to break the deadlock thanks to a goal from captain Harry Kane, who scored his 72nd goal for the Three Lions. With the win, England remains unbeaten in Group K and, importantly, the Thomas Tuchel-coached side are yet to concede a goal thus far. Uzbekistan, Jordan Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time; South Korea Also Secure Spot in Mega Tournament in 2026.

