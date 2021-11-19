ATK Mohun Bagan kicked off the new season of the Indian Super League with a comfortable 4-2 win against Kerala Blasters. Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna got themselves on the scoresheet.

.@atkmohunbaganfc launch their Hero ISL 2021-22 campaign in some style with all 3 points comfortably in the bag 💥 What did you make of that performance, Mariners? 💚❤️#HeroISL #LetsFootball #ATKMBKBFC pic.twitter.com/YzH2ukZLYl — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 19, 2021

