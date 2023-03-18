ATK Mohun Bagan won the Indian Super League 2022-23 after defeating Bengaluru FC on penalties in Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The Mariners had a brilliant start and took the lead in the 15th minute as Dimitri Petratos scored from the spot. Bengaluru FC equalised in the final minute before halftime through Sunil Chhetri's goal. The first half ended 1-1. The Blues finally took the lead in the 78th minute when Roy Krishna netted a diving header. Their lead was short-lived as Dimitri Petratos scored another penalty and made the score 2-2. Both teams then came close to a winner but the score remained the same even after the extra time. Finally, Vishal Kaith's heroics in the penalty shootout helped the Mariners to win their first-ever Indian Super League title.

ATK Mohun Bagan Win Indian Super League 2022–23

