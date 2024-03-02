Eric Dier joined Bayern Munich in January 2024 on a loan deal that included a clause which would activate a new 12-month contract at the Allianz Arena if he played a certain number of games at Bayern. After completing the criteria, the club offered him a permanent deal. Dier chose to remain with the German Giants and mentioned that he is happy at the club in press conference. Dier, who has 49 caps for England, has so far featured seven times in all competitions for the Munich club, starting five of those games. Dier's contract with Tottenham was set to expire on 30 June. There were speculations over Dier’s future following the potential exit of Thomas Tuchel, but the player showed faith in the club’s plans and extended his contract. Bayern Munich Drop Points in Club's 2000th Bundesliga Game With 2–2 Draw Against SC Freiburg.

Eric Dier Extends Stay With Bayern Munich Till 2025

ℹ️ Eric Dier's contract has been extended by a season until 2025. All information here ➡️ https://t.co/hqktRlI4gI#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/xCTz3x4Tve — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 2, 2024

