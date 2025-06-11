Brazil national football team edged past Paraguay national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, earning their first victory under the new head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazil vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at the Corinthians Arena in Sau Paulo ended 1-0, with a lone goal from Vinicius Junior, ensuring their entry into the World Cup 2026. The magnificent goal from Vinicius Junior helped Brazil football team climb the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers table from the fifth spot to the top three. Vinicius Jr's goal came in the first half, in the 44th minute. The Selecao had a way better hand over Paraguay in the entire match, having 11 shots, four on-target, with 73% possession. Argentina 1-1 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Thiago Almada Save Lionel Messi and Co Blues As La Albiceleste Salvage Draw Against Los Cafeteros.

Brazil Edge Past Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBF • Seleção Brasileira de Futebol (@cbf_futebol)

