Chelsea are set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues' offer for the Italian was accepted by the Italian club last week. The Premier League giants reached a verbal agreement for a six-year contract earlier with Casadei. It is understood that the contract is worth of $18 million and $6 million add-on.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet on Cesare Casadei transfer:

Chelsea are now set to sign Cesare Casadei, official bid has been sent and accepted by Inter as revealed in the last days - after personal terms agreed on a six year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC Fee: €15m & €5m add-ons. Casadei will be in London this week to undergo medical tests. pic.twitter.com/qhTZ2PgD5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

