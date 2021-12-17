Chelsea vs Everton EPL 2021-22 match ended with a shocking 1-1 draw. No goals were scored by either side until half-time and only at the 70th minute did Mason Mount net a goal. However, Jarrad Branthwaite scored an equaliser four minutes later. With this, the title race gets interesting as The Blues are just four points away from the number one postion.

