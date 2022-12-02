Churchill Brothers SC would be locking horns with Aizawl FC in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Friday, December 2. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Churchill Brothers SC vs Aizawl FC Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)