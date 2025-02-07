Second-placed Churchill Brothers will look to take down struggling Gokulam Kerala side when they face each other next in I League 2024-25 season. The Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala match will be played at Raia Panchayt Ground and will start at 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 7. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala for I-League 2024-25 Season

