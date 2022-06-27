Liverpool have posted a video of Divock Origi scoring a goal against Barcelona on Twitter in their famous 4-3 comeback victory in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals second leg. The Reds' right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold quickly took a corner, and Origi fired past an unprepared Ter Stegen in front of a stunned Barca defence at Anfield. Liverpool took to Twitter and posted the video of the goal and captioned it: "Corner taken quickly... Yesterday we revealed our greatest ever goal, as chosen by you 🙌"

Corner taken quickly... 😱 Yesterday we revealed our greatest ever goal, as chosen by you 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2zimdbOPSD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 26, 2022

