Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gets into shape before facing Ireland in the World Cup 2022 Qualifier on Thursday. He appeared for the training session in national colours as Portugal geared up to get going for the big match. Ronaldo took to social media to share his pictures from the training as fans can't wait for him to get back on the field and thrill them once again with his showstopper talent.

Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's Pictures from the Training Session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

