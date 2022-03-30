Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate Portugal's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 'We're in our rightful place!' the Portuguese captain wrote. Portugal defeated Turkey first and then North Macedonia in the playoff to secure the Qatar 2022 berth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)