After Portugal's UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Final victory against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted about his future, indicating that the star footballer plans to stay on with Al-Nassr, with whom his contract ends this month. As reported by Fabrizio Romano via his social media handle, Ronaldo confirmed that he will stay with Al-Nassr and maintained that nothing will change moving forward. Earlier, reports suggested that Ronaldo might move to Al-Hilal or a European club in order to play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: CR7 Might Extend Contract With Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Club's Sporting Director Claims 'We Are Negotiating... Will Find A Solution'.

Cristiano Ronaldo Plans To Stay With Al-Nassr

🚨🇸🇦 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms plan to stay at Al Nassr by signing new deal. “My future? Basically nothing is gonna change. Staying at Al Nassr? Yea”. pic.twitter.com/WQBCXGGTKE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

