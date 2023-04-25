Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda in the semifinal of King Cup 2022-23 at KSU Stadium, Riyadh. French forward Jean-David Beauguel scored the only goal of this match in the 23rd minute. Al-Wehda were reduced to ten men in the 53rd minute, allowing Al-Nassr an opportunity to make a comeback. Ronaldo himself came the closest to draw level but his shot only stuck the bar. With this loss, Al-Nassr have crashed out of this tournament. Al-Wehda meanwhile moved to the final of the King Cup 2022-23. They will now face Al-Hilal for the trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Al-Nassr Coaching Staff During Their 1–0 Loss to Al-Wehda in King Cup 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Wehda

