Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be full of enthusiasm after Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo, who would play his fifth World Cup, wrote, "On a personal note, I'm going to my 5th World Cup and my 12th finals of a great international competition for Portugal, with the same enthusiasm as the first day but with a much stronger ambition, an ambition to go meeting the desire of all of us: desire to win!"

See His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)