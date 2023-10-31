Cristiano Ronaldo gets himself into a spot of bother after a controversial Instagram comment on a post of a journalist slamming Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or victory and then during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King's Cup 2023-24 match as he engages in a heated argument with the fourth official and then gestures for the on-field referee to be replaced. Fans made his angry reactions viral in no time. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Controversial Post Of Spanish Journalist Slamming Lionel Messi Following His Eighth Ballon d'or Victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo Engages in Angry Exchange With Match Officials

Cristiano Ronaldo Gestures For Referee To be Replaced

Cristiano Ronaldo asking for the referee to be changed during the game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yFsovpTRi1 — TC (@totalcristiano) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)