A controversy unfolded when star Portuguese footballer and a long-time rival of Lionel Messi liked and commented 'Haha' emojis under a post on Instagram by Diario AS journalist Tomas Roncero following Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or victory. In his post, Roncero criticised Lionel Messi and indicated that most of his recent achievements were given to him and not earned by his excellence. Ronaldo's reaction on the post has gone viral immediately with fans sharing it on social media. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Eighth Ballon d'Or Award, Expresses Gratitude to Fans and Family (See Instagram Post).

Spanish Journalist Slams Lionel Messi Following His Eighth Ballon d'or Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AStv (@astelevision)

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted and Commented Haha Emojis On It

Cristiano Ronaldo liked and laughed in the comments on a video criticizing Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or. The journalist said that Messi scored six penalties in the World Cup, and should have five Ballon d'Ors, arguing that he took one from Haaland, Lewandowski, and Xavi/Iniesta. pic.twitter.com/Mif97wAj9p — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 31, 2023

