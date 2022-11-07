Aston Villa halted Manchester United's three-match winning streak with a 3-1 win over the Red Devils, in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, November 6. Riding on goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey, Unai Emery and co defeated Manchester United at Villa Park. This win also marked the start of Unai Emery's reign at Aston Villa. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Result:

FULL-TIME Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd Unai Emery’s @AVFCOfficial beat Man Utd at home in the #PL for the first time since 1995! #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/q8sMUQLVhk — Premier League (@premierleague) November 6, 2022

