Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was 'focused' on FIFA World Cup 2022 with Portugal as he opened up for the first time since slamming Manchester United in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, whose clips have gone viral and grabbed headlines. Taking to Instagram, the star forward shared a picture from a training session with his Portugal teammates, which he captioned, "Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people! "

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

