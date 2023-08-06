Over the years, we have seen former Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, score many stunning goals from all around the football field. During the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 match against Raja CA, we saw the Portuguese footballer score another extraordinary goal. The match saw Al-Nassr open the scoring in the 19th minute when the former Manchester United player scored a stunner just outside the penalty box right after a brilliant pass. The video of the AL-Nassr forward’s stunning goal went viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video

