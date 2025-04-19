Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts after Al-Nassr lost to Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, April 18. The Knights of Najd trailed 0-1 for a good part of the match after Turki Al-Ammar's 35th opener, but Sadio Mane restored parity in the 84th minute with a goal of his own. But Al-Qadsiah found the back of the net three minutes later when former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored and handed his side the victory in this contest at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in good form in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, failed to find the back of the net. After the match, he took to social media and shared a picture of him and goalkeeper Bento and wrote, "Every game is a chance to grow. Together, @AlNassrFC!" Al-Qadsiah 2-1 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Target as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Suffer Massive Setback in Title Race.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr's Defeat

Every game is a chance to grow. Together, @AlNassrFC! pic.twitter.com/ohGSI17nAU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 18, 2025

