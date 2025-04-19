Al-Nassr's title challenge in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 suffered a big setback after they were beaten 1-2 by Al-Qadsiah on April 18. Turki Al-Ammar scored the opening goal for Al-Qadsiah in the 35th minute at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium and Al-Nassr were unable to respond to it inside the first half. Sadio Mane finally levelled the score for the Knights of Najd in the 84th minute of the match, but three minutes later, it was Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who found the back of the net to ensure that Al-Qadsiah secured all three points on offer. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in good form in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, failed to find the back of the net as Al-Nassr remained in the third spot on the points table, but have an eight-point difference with leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Seals Victory For Stefano Pioli's Side.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Result

A vital victory for Al Qadsiah as they down Al Nassr, sending their title hopes into disarray 🔴🟡#RoshnSaudiLeague | #QADNAS pic.twitter.com/xpBknkQXaO — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) April 18, 2025

