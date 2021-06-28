Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday took to Instagram to thank the fans for their support after Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Belgium in the last-16 clash at the Estadio La Cartuja de Seville, Spain. Thorgan Hazard's goal in the 42nd minute was the difference maker between the sides as Portugal failed to score despite attempting 23 shots. An excerpt from his post, which is Portuguese, read, "Our fans were tireless in supporting the team from start to finish. We ran and fought for them, in order to live up to the trust they placed in us. It was not possible to get where we all wanted, but here is our sincere and profound thanks."

