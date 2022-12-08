Cristiano Ronaldo lately have been part of lot of unwanted discussions. After a fallout with his club Manchester United, he is yet to join a new one. Amidst that, his form makes sure he gets dropped of the Portugal starting XI in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland and that has triggered a chain of rumours, including a report suggesting Ronaldo had a rift with the teammates and the coach, and for that he wants to leave the national team midway through the World Cup. After the Portuguese FA denied any truth about the reports, Cristiano Ronaldo shared an emotional message about outside forces trying to break the unity inside the Portugal team ahead of the quarterfinal. Cristiano Ronaldo Threat To Leave Portugal National Team Over Argument With Coach Not True, Portuguese FA Confirms

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Emotional Message

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

