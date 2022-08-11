Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of him training in a Manchester United kit as transfer speculations about his future at the club continue to grow. The Portuguese forward took to social media to share a picture where he is running as he captioned it, "Hard work always pays off."

Ronaldo Working Hard in Manchester United Training:

Hard work always pays off 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/kMqIpB2nfV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)