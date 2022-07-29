Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously reacted to the rejection poster that Atletico Madrid fans unveiled during the club's match against Numancia. Ronaldo was linked with a move to the Spanish team as his future is hanging in the air after the player expressed his strong desire to leave Manchester United in this transfer window. The Madrid fans, who see the 37-year-old as a rival due to his 9-year tenure at Real Madrid, were appeared in a club friendly match with a 'CR7 NOT WELCOME' poster. However, Manchester United forward laughed off that rejection of Atletico fans in an Instagram post.

Check the Tweet:

#Deportes ¡Por si habían dudas! Cristiano Ronaldo respondió con humor a una fotografía donde hay una manta de los aficionados del Atlético de Madrid donde le dicen que no es bienvenido. CR7 puso en sus redes sociales: 😂😂😂😂 Entérate en #NuestroDiario 📷 RRSS pic.twitter.com/aA5ZMuC9xT — Nuestro Diario (@NuestroDiario) July 29, 2022

