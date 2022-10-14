The ball that Diego Maradona had cheekily punched into the net in what came to be known as the 'Hand of God' moment, is set to be put up for auction. The famous Adidas ball, reportedly 36 years old is owned by the Tunisian referee ex-referee Ali Bin Nasser, who was in charge of the game. The iconic sports memorabilia is expected to fetch around $2.7 million and $3.3 million when it is auctioned ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Ball to Be Auctioned:

The ball which Diego Maradona used to score the Hand of God and Goal of the Century for Argentina vs. England in 1986 will be auctioned. Current owner, the referee Ali Bin Nasser, said: "This ball is part of the history of football, it seems right to share it with the world." pic.twitter.com/gDSngCoQMU — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 13, 2022

