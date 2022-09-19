In a viral video, La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur and West Bengal can be seen pushing aside Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri for a photo during the Durand Cup 2022 trophy ceremony. The Governor is being called out on social media after the video went viral. He has been criticised by the social media users and demanded an apology for his conduct.

Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022

