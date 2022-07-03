Former Indian Goalkeeper EN Sudhir has passed away today, earlier in the morning, according to local media reports. The Kerala-born player had played for the national team for five years. The South Indian footballer played for three states in these 5 years- Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, with winning many domestic trophies. However, reasons of his death are still unknown.

