The young forward had come in as a second-half substitute in France's 1-1 draw against Hungary on Saturday and had to limp off the field after sustaining a knee injury.

Check France football's tweet

Having hurt his knee in the 1-1 draw with Hungary, Ousmane Dembélé is out for the rest of the Euro. We wish Ousmane a speedy recovery! 🇫🇷👊#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/978pWE9UCp — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)