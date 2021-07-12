Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to suggest a method of handling social media abuse, after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Monday. Several England players were subject to racist abuse on social media.

See Michael Vaughan's tweet:

Social media companies need to expose all accounts that are abusing our England players .. expose the bullying cowards to see how they like the spotlight of being known .. then let’s put there faces on the front page of national papers to see how they like it .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2021

