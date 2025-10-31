One of the best forwards of the current generation, England national football team player Marcus Rashford, celebrates his birthday today (October 31). Born on October 31, 1997, Rashford gained fame with Manchester United before becoming a raging hit for England as a striker partnering with Harry Kane. During his United stay, Rashford scored 87 goals in 287 appearances before moving on loan first to Aston Villa, and now to Barcelona. Fans took to social media and wished the England and Barcelona striker happy birthday on his special occasion. Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham Score as Los Blancos Win Drama-Filled El Clasico Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fan Wishes Marcus Rashford

🥳 Happy birthday to Marcus Rashford, who turns 28 today: ⚽️ 138 goals for Man Utd 🏆🏆 FA Cup 🏆🏆 League Cup 🏆 Europa League 🏆 Community Shield ✅ National treasure who helps underprivileged kids ✅ He has 12 G/A in 13 matches for Barcelona this season Is he back to his… pic.twitter.com/umWqDmLRuV — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 31, 2025

Happy 28th Marcus Rashford

🎉 Wishing Marcus Rashford a very happy 28th birthday! ⚽️ 138 goals for Manchester United 🏆🏆 FA Cup 🏆🏆 League Cup 🏆 Europa League 🏆 Community Shield ❤️ A true national hero, both on and off the pitch championing support for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/kjCYimmPJH — SimplyUtd (@SimplyUtd) October 31, 2025

User Wishes Marcus Rashford Happy Birthday

Wishing Marcus Rashford a very happy 28th birthday! ⚽️ 138 goals for Manchester United 🏆🏆 FA Cup 🏆🏆 League Cup 🏆 Europa League 🏆 Community Shield ❤️ A true national hero, both on and off the pitch championing support for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/NSZyU5f2wb — Kavin (@KavinM673978) October 31, 2025

Fan's Unique Wish For Barcelona Player

Happy birthday Marcus Rashford MBE 🎊🎉@MarcusRashford Prayer request: # More bangers # More assists from Pedri and Lamine # High Sofascore ratings so I can brag # No injuries Last but not the least, permanent signing by @FCBarcelona because we can’t accept our ex pic.twitter.com/W7BI9bxsiX — Bright (@Bab_090) October 31, 2025

'Happy Birthday to Greatest England Winger'

Happy Birthday to the Greatest English winger the England ever produced 🎊🎂🎉 Marcus Rashford🏃#rashford pic.twitter.com/u5jCfa549n — Farooq Shakoor (@Messi_warriors9) October 30, 2025

