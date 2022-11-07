Manchester United is all set to take on FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 knock-out round playoff fixtures as the third-placed UCL teams and UEL group runners-up are drawn against each other. As soon as the draw is finalised, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on the two clubs clashing against each other.

Europa League Supremacy

Just the Barcelona vs Manchester United draw has overshadowed the UCL draw. This is why the Europa League is better than the UCL — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) November 7, 2022

Former Big Clubs

Barcelona vs Manchester United, the battle of former big clubs. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YldTYfhzbx — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) November 7, 2022

Funny One

Barcelona vs Manchester United pic.twitter.com/2bPCfXNK1V — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) November 7, 2022

It is going to be fun

Manchester United vs Barcelona is going to be fun 🔥 #UEL #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/hP0QST2FED — Priyojeet Sen (@Jeet5sen) November 7, 2022

Mysterious Arrival of Frenkie De Jong in Old Trafford!

De Jong that rejected Man Utd for Europa to stay at Barcelona is facing Man Utd in the Europa. 🤣 God works in mysterious ways 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0TQNPYKcDV — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)