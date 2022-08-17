Gokulam Kerala Women's Team wrote a letter to the Indian Primer Minister Narendra Modi requesting for his help after the Indian club's team members were stranded at Tashkent in Uzbekistan. The Indian team went there to take part in the upcoming AFC Women's Club Championship, starting on August 20. But, due to FIFA's ban on AIFF (All India Football Federation) for alleged 'third-party affairs' in the presidential election. Golulam Kerala tweeted on the situation and wrote a letter to PM Modi for his intervention in this matter.

Check Gokulam Kerala Women's Team's Letter to PM Narendra Modi:

23 women team players of Gokulam Kerala FC are stranded at Tashkent now of no fault of ours. We request urgent intervention by @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @Anurag_Office @narendramodi for us to participate in the AFC. pic.twitter.com/ltiM81XE5q — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 17, 2022

