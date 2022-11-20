Didier Deschamps, manager of the France national football team confirms that no replacement for injured Karim Benzema will be called in the squad of France for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Karim Benzema, who won Ballon D'or recently, was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a fresh muscle injury in training.

