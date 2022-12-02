Memories from 2010 comes back to haunt Ghana as Jordan Ayew fails to convert from spot against Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup Group G game. With the miss Ghana became the first country to miss penalty twice against same opposition in regulation time of a FIFA World Cup.

Jordan Ayew Misses Penalty

Very poor penalty kick from #Ghana ‘s Ayew. Such a missed opportunity to control the game. #ghanavsuruguay pic.twitter.com/SysV0XJF2S — አኩኩሉ 🐓 🐣 official (@TheGAReport) December 2, 2022

Ghana became the first country to miss penalty twice against same opposition

Ghana are the first country to miss two penalties against the same opponent (excluding shootouts) since detailed data collection at the men’s World Cup began in 1966. 🧮 @OptaJoe pic.twitter.com/wzujrjHzgZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 2, 2022

