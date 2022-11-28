China's CCTV (China Central TV) has been censoring footage of the crowd from its live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 in their country as protests continue to rage on over harsh restrictions on COVID-19. The state-owned TV service, has been censoring footage of the crowd where no one wore masks and replaced it with close-up shots of the coaches and players, reportedly after discontentment among the Chinese people, who have been subjected to quarantines, mass-testing campaigns and some severe restrictions as the country continues to struggle to deal with the spread of COVID-19. Scroll down to check video evidence of CCTV deleting crowd footage and replacing it with other visuals. Lionel Messi Gets Threatened by Mexican World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez For Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

These Videos Show Fans Being Replaced by Close-up of Canada Coach John Herdman:

Some people still refusing to see this, so decided to track it. Within a minute, there was this: close-up shots of Canadian and Croatian fans on BBC/international feed, replaced by a solo shot of Canadian coach John Herdman on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/V3DZRjHrzk — Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) November 27, 2022

Maskless Crowd Replaced by Shot of Player (left):

CCTV change the TV signal, Chinese people can't see the stadium audience with no mask.https://t.co/QoE1VU2CqF — Puiwai Fung (@fungbilly211) November 27, 2022

