Cruzeiro continued their good form in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, beating Fluminense 2-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 18. Fabricio Bruno opened the scoring for Cruzeiro in the 30th minute and later, Kaio Jorge doubled that lead five minutes later, with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of the visitors at half-time. Fluminense tried hard to mount a comeback, registering six shots on target, but were unable to get on the scoresheet. With this victory, Cruzeiro moved to the top of the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table with 30 points to their name. Fluminense, on the other hand, are seventh on the Brazilian Serie A 2025 points table following this defeat. Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Neymar Jr Help Hosts Edge Past Table-Toppers.

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro Result

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗦 𝗨𝗠𝗔 𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗢́𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗗𝗢 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗭𝗘𝗜𝗥𝗢 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕𝗘!!! 💙 Fim de jogo e com gols de Fabrício Bruno e Kaio Jorge, o Cruzeiro vence o Fluminense no Maracanã, por 2 a 0, e soma mais três pontos fora de casa! VAMOS, CRUZEIRO!!!! 🦊 🔷… pic.twitter.com/b7lFNgmtxs — Cruzeiro 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) July 18, 2025

